51 Worldwide Games
A Hat in Time
A Short Hike
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Alien Rage
Alien: Isolation
Amnesia: Rebirth
Anarchy Reigns
Ape Out
Apex Legends
Armello
Ashen
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Assemble with Care
Astro's Playroom
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
AVICII Invector
Aztez
Bad North
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Origins
Battletoads
Bayonetta
Bayonetta 2
Best Fiends
BioShock Infinite
Black Book: Prologue
Blasphemous
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend
Bloodborne
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Borderlands 2
Brawlout
Bridge Constructor Portal
Broforce
Broken Age
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Burrito Bison: Launcha Libre
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: WWII
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
Candy Crush Saga
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Card of Darkness
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
Catherine
Celeste
Child of Light
Children of Zodiarcs
Chu Chu Rocket! Universe
Cities: Skylines - Playstation 4 Edition
Control
Counterspy
Crackdown 3
Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
Creature in the Well
Cuphead
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Dante's Inferno
Dark Souls
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
Dark Souls III
Darksiders
Darksiders II
Darksiders III
Days Gone
Dead by Daylight
Death Stranding
Destiny 2
Detroit: Become Human
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition
Devil May Cry 5
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
Dishonored
Distance
Don't Starve
Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze
Donut County
Donuts N Justice
Doom (2016)
DOOM Eternal
Double Dragon Neon
Dragalia Lost
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Quest XI
Dreams
Driveclub
Dying Light
Eat Them!
Elite Dangerous
Escape Plan
Eternal
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
F1 Race Stars
Fall Guys
Far Cry 4
Felix The Reaper
FIFA 20
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XV
Firewatch
For Honor
Forza Horizon 4
Friday the 13th: The Game
Frostpunk
Gears 5
Gears Tactics
Ghost of Tsushima
God of War (2018)
Gods Trigger
Gotham City Impostors
Grand Theft Auto V
Gravity Rush
Gravity Rush 2
Grindstone
Gris
Grow Home
Guacamelee 2
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
Hell Yeah
Hellblade Senuas Sacrifice
Hexonia
Hidden Folks
Hitman (2016)
Hollow Knight
HoPiKo
Horizon Chase Turbo
Horizon Zero Dawn
Hotline Miami 2
Hyrule Warriors
Identity V
Infamous Second Son
INSIDE
Invisible, Inc
Jurassic World Evolution
Katamari Damacy Reroll
Killer Instinct
Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush
Knack
Knighthood
Kona
Life is Strange 2
Little Nightmares
LittleBigPlanet 3
Loco Roco
LUMINES REMASTERED
Mad Riders
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart Tour
Marvel Spider-Man
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metro Exodus
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Minecraft Dungeons
Mini Motorways
Mirror's Edge Catalyst
Monster Hunter: World
Moonlighter
MotorStorm: Apocalypse
Ms Splosion Man
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
My Friend Pedro
Mythgard
Need for Speed Heat
Neon Abyss
New Super Mario Bros U
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Nier: Automata
Nintendo Switch OS
Nioh
No Man's Sky
OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood
Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Our World Is Ended
Outer Wilds
Over the Alps
Overcooked 2
Owlboy
Pac-Man 256
Paper Mario: Color Splash
Peggle 2
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
Persona 5
Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
Pix the Cat
PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
Planet Coaster
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
Pokémon Sword and Shield
Pokémon: Lets Go, Pikachu and Eevee!
Pokkén Tournament DX
Poly Bridge
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Prey (2017)
Property Brothers Home Design
Puss!
Puyo Puyo Tetris
Rad
RAGE 2
Rare Replay
Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
Ratchet and Clank
Rayman Legends
Rayman Mini
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
Red Faction Guerrilla
Remember Me
Resident Evil 2 (2019)
Rise of Industry
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Road Not Taken
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder
Rocket League
Rogue Legacy
Rogue Legacy 2
Saints Row IV
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
Saints Row: The Third
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus (2018)
Shovel Knight
Sigma Theory: Global Cold War
Siren: Blood Curse
Sleeping Dogs
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Sonic Forces
Sonic Mania
Soulcalibur II HD Online
Soulcalibur VI
Sound Shapes
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
South Park: The Stick of Truth
SpeedRunners
Splatoon 2
Split Second
SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
SSX
Stacking
Star Wars Battlefront
Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars: Squadrons
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
Stellaris: Galaxy Command
Stormbound
Streets of Rage 4
Sundered
Sunset Overdrive
Super Mario 3D World
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Run
Super Meat Boy
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
Super Smash Bros for Wii U
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Super Stardust HD
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
Team Sonic Racing
Tearaway Unfolded
Tembo the Badass Elephant
Tennis Manager
Tetris (Mobile)
Tetris Effect
The Alto Collection
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls: Blades
The Elder Scrolls: Legends
The End Is Nigh
The Flame in the Flood
The Last Of Us
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening (2019)
The Messenger
The Order: 1886
The Outer Worlds
The Shrouded Isle
The Sims 4
The Sims Mobile
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The_Otherside
Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege
Tom Clancys The Division 2
Tomb Raider
Tony Hawks Pro Skater HD
Toy Story Drop!
TrackMania Turbo
Transformers: Devastation
Trials Fusion
Tropico (Mobile)
Tropico 5
Twisted Metal
Two Point Hospital
Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
Ultra Street Fighter IV
Uncharted 4
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Underhero
Unrailed!
Until Dawn
Untitled Goose Game
Valkyria Chronicles 4
Velocity 2X
Void Bastards
Void Tyrant
Wandersong
Warframe
Watchdogs 2
West of Dead
Wipeout HD Fury
Wipeout Omega Collection
Wolfenstein: The New Order
Wonderboy: The Dragons Trap
World End Syndrome
Yokus Island Express
Yooka Laylee
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Yoshi's Crafted World
Yoshis Woolly World